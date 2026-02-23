US to stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court on Tuesday

US to stop collecting tariffs deemed illegal by Supreme Court on Tuesday

February 23, 2026   12:30 pm

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency said it will halt collections of tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT) on Tuesday, more than three days after the U.S. Supreme Court declared the duties illegal.

The agency said in a message to shippers, opens new tab on its Cargo Systems Messaging Service (CSMS) that it will de-activate all tariff codes associated with President Donald Trump’s prior IEEPA-related orders as of Tuesday.

The IEEPA tariff collection halt coincides with Trump’s imposition of a new, 15% global tariff under a different legal authority to replace the ones struck down by the Supreme Court on Friday.

CBP gave no reason why it was continuing to collect the tariffs at ports of entry days after the Supreme Court’s ruling, and its message offered no information about possible refunds for importers.

The message noted that the collection halt does not affect any other tariffs imposed by Trump, including those under the Section 232 national security statute and the Section 301 unfair trade practices statute.

“‘CBP will provide additional guidance to the trade community through CSMS messages as appropriate,”‘ the agency said.

Reuters reported on Friday that the Supreme Court decision made more than $175 billion in U.S. Treasury revenue generated by the IEEPA tariffs subject to potential refunds, based on an estimate by Penn-Wharton Budget Model economists. 

Their estimate from a ground-up forecasting model showed that IEEPA-based tariffs were generating more than $500 million per day in gross revenue.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)