Red landslide warnings lifted for several districts; Public urged to remain cautious - NBRO

February 23, 2026   12:34 pm

The ‘Red’ landslide warnings previously issued for certain districts have now been lifted, scientist at the National Building Research Organisation (NBRO), Dr. Suminda Ratnayake, stated.

Over the past 24 hours, the rainfall in these areas has decreased, and considering the weather forecasts the decision has been made. 

However, landslide warnings remain in effect under Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning) and Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning) for certain dsitricts. 

Accordingly, Level 2 — Be Alert (Amber Warning) issued for: 

  • Kandy District: Yatinuwara, Doluwa, Ududumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Pathadumbara, Medadumbara
  • Kegalle District: Yatiyanthota, Kegalle, Dehiowita, Aranayaka, Mawanella
  • Matale District: Rattota, Ambagamuwa Korale, Laggala Pallegama, Wilgamuwa, Ukuwela
  • Nuwara Eliya District: Walapane, Ambagamuwa, Nildandahena 
  • Ratnapura District: Kalawana, Ayagama, Kiriella, Rathnapura  
  • Monaragala District: Badalkumbura
  • Badulla District: Haldummulla
  • Galle District: Niyagama

Meanwhile, Level 1 — Remain Vigilant (Yellow Warning) notices have been issued for 23 Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the districts of Badulla, Galle, Hambantota, Kandy, Kegalle, Kurunegala, Matale, Monaragala, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura. 

Furthermore, Dr. Ratnayake warned that due to recent heavy rainfall, soil saturation in previously warned areas could trigger landslides, rockfalls, and debris movement even with light rainfall, therefore, he urged residents and commuters in these regions to continue following NBRO alerts and take necessary precautions.

