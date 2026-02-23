Sajith urges govt to absorb underemployed and archaeology graduates to teaching service

Sajith urges govt to absorb underemployed and archaeology graduates to teaching service

February 23, 2026   01:00 pm

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has requested that underemployed graduates and archaeology graduates be granted the opportunity to enter the teaching service.

He made this appeal while participating in the Sectoral Oversight Committee on Education.

Regarding the open recruitment process for the teaching service, the validity date for degrees was initially set as June 30, 2025. 

Premadasa noted that those aspiring to join the service had requested a revision of this deadline. Following his representations to the government, he welcomed the decision to extend the validity date to March 5, 2026.

However, the Opposition Leader pointed out that the validity date for recruitment under the limited competitive basis remains February 10, 2023. He urged the government to consider extending this date as well.

Furthermore, he highlighted that underemployed graduates currently working in the lowest grades of the public service have advanced their qualifications up to postgraduate levels. 

He requested that the government take this into account and provide them with a formal pathway to enter the teaching profession.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)