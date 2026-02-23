Namal Rajapaksa responds to cancellation of Oxford and Cambridge Union events

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) Member of Parliament Namal Rajapaksa has responded to the cancellation of his planned speaking engagements at the Oxford Union and Cambridge Union, following backlash from Tamil student groups and campaigners in the United Kingdom.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Rajapaksa said he had looked forward to participating in the debates, highlighting that the Oxford and Cambridge Unions “have, for generations, represented the highest ideals of free inquiry, rigorous debate, and intellectual courage.”

He added that speakers are expected to face challenging questions, defend their views, and engage with opposing perspectives before an informed audience.

“It is therefore deeply unfortunate that circumstances arising from organised pressure prevented these engagements from taking place,” Rajapaksa wrote.

“Universities and debating societies have long been spaces where disagreement is addressed through discussion rather than disruption, and where ideas are challenged through argument rather than silenced by intimidation,” he said.

He further emphasised that he would have welcomed the opportunity to engage directly with critics, including those who strongly oppose his views, because “meaningful reconciliation and progress can only emerge when differing perspectives meet in open conversation. Denying such engagement does not strengthen democracy; it weakens it by replacing debate with division.”

Rajapaksa expressed gratitude to both Unions for their invitations and stated that he hopes “in the future we will have the opportunity to meet in a forum where dialogue prevails and discussion is encouraged.”

The Oxford Union had scheduled Rajapaksa to speak on 23 February, while his visit to the Cambridge Union was cancelled several days earlier, both following criticism from Tamil societies at multiple UK universities.