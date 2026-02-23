Amarakeerthi Athukorala Murder Case: Relatives of those found guilty to appeal against verdict

The relatives of those found guilty in the murder case of late Polonnaruwa District Member of Parliament Amarakeerthi Athukorala and his security officer have stated that they will file an appeal challenging the recent verdict delivered by the Gampaha High Court trial-at-bar.



They made this statement while addressing media after meeting a Director General at the Presidential Secretariat today (23).

Speaking to the media, the wife of one of the individuals found guilty of the murder said they expect a fair ruling from the Supreme Court. She stated that they had submitted a written letter to the President outlining what they described as the injustice they have faced and informed him of their decision to file an appeal.



“We came to meet the President today and handed over a letter explaining the injustice we have been subjected to. We are also filing an appeal regarding our case,” she said.



Expressing hope for a favourable outcome, she added, “We expect a fair verdict from the court. We have requested the President to ensure justice. We are very helpless at this time. There are many mothers with children affected by this.”

She further stated that although they respect the decision delivered by the three-member High Court bench, one judge had dissented and acquitted the accused.

“We bow our heads in respect of the verdict given by the three-member court. One judge acquitted and released them, which has given us hope. There is another opportunity available to us, and that is the chance we are taking. Our only hope now is to file an appeal and seek the release of these 12 individuals,” she said.