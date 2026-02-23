Police have uncovered a series of new details in the high-profile double murder of a lawyer and his wife, who were shot and killed at a supermarket parking lot in Akuregoda on February 13.

Investigators say a resident of Kottawa has been arrested for allegedly transporting the two gunmen to lodging houses prior to the killings. He was taken into custody by officers of the Western Province South Crime Division.

According to police, the individual had acted on the instructions of an alleged underworld figure known as “Malwane Tutu,” who is believed to be operating from overseas. The suspect is said to have secured accommodation for the gunmen under false identities.

Authorities further revealed that the arrested suspect is an ‘Ice’ (crystal methamphetamine) user and is suspected to have been involved in drug trafficking activities linked to Malwane Tutu.

With his arrest, the number of suspects taken into custody in connection with the Akuregoda double murder has risen to 10, including one of the alleged gunmen.

Meanwhile, a 46-year-old suspect who was arrested while working at a cinnamon plantation in Delduwa, Ambalangoda, has also provided crucial information during interrogation.

The suspect had claimed to investigators that he became acquainted with an individual known as “Karandeniya Sudda” during his time in the Sri Lanka Army, where both had followed training courses. After leaving the military, he claimed to have engaged in robberies to make a living and was at one point remanded in custody over a robbery.

During that period, Karandeniya Sudda had also been remanded over a murder, and the two reportedly developed a close association.

The suspect further stated that after being released on bail, he sought Rs. 150,000 from Karandeniya Sudda for his daughter’s expenses. He also alleged that Sudda had supplied him with heroin on multiple occasions.

A few weeks prior to the shooting, Karandeniya Sudda allegedly contacted him claiming that Attorney-at-Law Buddhika Mallawarachchi was no longer representing him in court and had instead begun appearing for another party. “He needs to be shot,” Sudda allegedly told him, according to the suspect’s statement to police.

Investigators said the suspect claimed he was instructed to kill both the lawyer and his wife. He also admitted to taking heroin shortly before carrying out the attack.

Police have established that the two gunmen and the driver involved in the operation were not personally acquainted. As a result, the identity of the getaway driver remains unknown. Authorities believe the suspects travelled from three different parts of the island.

Following the killings, the firearms used in the crime were reportedly transferred to another vehicle.

In his statement, the arrested gunman said that after the shooting, he returned to Kottawa in the same car, and took a bus to Dehiwala and later travelled to Ambalangoda. When he contacted Karandeniya Sudda seeking instructions on where to hide, he was allegedly told, “There’s no proper place. Stay somewhere.”

He subsequently stayed at a friend’s house in Delduwa and was engaged in work at an adjoining cinnamon cultivation at the time of his arrest.

Police sources confirmed that the suspect has been detained for 90 days under detention orders for further interrogation as part of the on-going investigations into the double murder in Akuregoda.