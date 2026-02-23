Meenagaya intercity express train service resumes

The ‘Meenagaya’ intercity express train service, which operates between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa, will resume service from today (23), the Department of Railways has announced.

The train service had been temporarily suspended due to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah last year.

Accordingly, from today the ‘Meenagaya’ express train will once again operate daily between Colombo Fort and Batticaloa. It is scheduled to depart from Colombo Fort Railway Station at 7:00 p.m. today to Batticaloa.

The Railway Department further stated that seat reservation facilities are available on the Meenagaya intercity express train, which consists of one air-conditioned first-class carriage and two second-class sleeper seat carriages.