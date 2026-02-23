Man dies after wild elephant attack in Panama
February 23, 2026 02:56 pm
An individual has died following a wild elephant attack near the Panama Wewa in Panama, Ampara, police stated.
As a result of the attack, the individual sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away.
The deceased was a 71-year-old resident of Panama.
Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man was attacked by a wild elephant while returning from his farm after attending to his cultivation activities.
Panama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.