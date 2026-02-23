Man dies after wild elephant attack in Panama

An individual has died following a wild elephant attack near the Panama Wewa in Panama, Ampara, police stated.

As a result of the attack, the individual sustained serious injuries and was admitted to the hospital, where he later passed away.

The deceased was a 71-year-old resident of Panama.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the man was attacked by a wild elephant while returning from his farm after attending to his cultivation activities.

Panama Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.