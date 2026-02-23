The overall rate of inflation, as measured by the National Consumer Price Index (NCPI), has decreased to 2.4% in January 2026, compared to 2.9% in December 2025, according to the latest data released by the Department of Census and Statistics.

Meanwhile, food inflation has decreased to 3.4% in January 2026 compared to 4.4% in December 2025, while the Year-on-Year inflation of the non-food group remained unchanged at 1.6% in January 2026.