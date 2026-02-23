Two critically injured in accident involving car and motorcycle

February 23, 2026   04:16 pm

Two women have sustained serious injuries in an accident involving a motorcycle and a car along the Hingurakgoda–Polonnaruwa main road in Hathamuna, this morning (23), police stated.

The injured women, aged 45 and 50, are residents of Medirigiriya.

Police stated that the driver of the car involved in the accident fled the scene.

According to the Ada Derana reporter, the two women were traveling to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital to visit a patient at the time of the accident. The car that struck them had been traveling from Polonnaruwa toward Hingurakgoda.

The seriously injured women were admitted to the Polonnaruwa General Hospital by area residents, and hospital sources say their condition is critical.

Hingurakgoda Police have launched a special investigation to locate the driver of the car using CCTV footage.

