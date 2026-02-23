Sri Lanka apparel exports to UK projected to increase by 10% under new tariff-free scheme

British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Andrew Patrick and Deputy Minister of Industries and Entrepreneurship Development Chathuranga Abeysinghe have visited apparel logistics and quality assurance facilities north of Colombo to observe shipments being prepared for export to the United Kingdom.

The visit follows reforms to the UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) which came into force on January 01, 2026. These changes enable Sri Lankan manufacturers to source fabrics globally while maintaining duty-free access to the UK market, strengthening Sri Lanka’s position as a premier garment sourcing destination and boosting confidence among UK apparel brands and the country’s logistics sector, contributing to job creation and economic growth, the British High Commission said in a statement.

The delegation visited a sourcing facility in Colombo which manages quality assurance for exporters of apparels to companies in the UK.

Meanwhile, the delegation also observed low emission freight operations including battery-powered forklifts and carbon management systems, aligning with UK retailers’ low-carbon supply chain priorities.

As UK brands continue expanding their sourcing from Sri Lanka, the DCTS scheme stands as a catalyst for long-term economic growth, export diversification, and strengthened UK–Sri Lanka trade relations, the British High Commission noted.

The new duty-free access under the DCTS is expected to accelerate production volumes and enhance competitiveness with expected growth in excess of 10%, the High Commission added further.