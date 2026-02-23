Timeframe granted to provide information to PCoI investigating corruption at Colombo MC extended

Timeframe granted to provide information to PCoI investigating corruption at Colombo MC extended

February 23, 2026   04:59 pm

The timeframe granted for the public to lodge complaints and provide information to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating corruption and fraud at the Colombo Municipal Council has extended until 16 March.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry was appointed in December, 2025 to investigate, examine, and report on alleged corruption and irregularities said to have taken place at the Colombo Municipal Council.

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake named former High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, Chartered Accountant E. R. M. S. H. Ekanayake and former Senior Superintendent of Police D. S. Wickramasinghe as members of the Commission.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)

Sri Lankan man jailed for life in UK after killing wife in a car park (English)