Timeframe granted to provide information to PCoI investigating corruption at Colombo MC extended

The timeframe granted for the public to lodge complaints and provide information to the Presidential Commission of Inquiry investigating corruption and fraud at the Colombo Municipal Council has extended until 16 March.

A Presidential Commission of Inquiry was appointed in December, 2025 to investigate, examine, and report on alleged corruption and irregularities said to have taken place at the Colombo Municipal Council.

Accordingly, President Anura Kumara Dissanayake named former High Court Judge Piyasena Ranasinghe, Chartered Accountant E. R. M. S. H. Ekanayake and former Senior Superintendent of Police D. S. Wickramasinghe as members of the Commission.