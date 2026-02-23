Customs TUs threaten to stage trade union action over unresolved issues

If immediate written and fair solutions are not provided regarding promotions and salaries of customs officers that have been delayed for six years, along with several other issues, they will reluctantly resort to trade union action, the Customs Trade Union Alliance has stated.

In a statement, the alliance further noted that its members are prepared to take all necessary trade union measures to safeguard the rights that have been unfairly denied for the past six years.

The statement also emphasized that the full responsibility for any impact the trade union action may have on the national economy, the business community, and the general public should be borne by the authorities who have failed in their responsibilities.