Showery conditions over the island to reduce from today

Showery conditions prevailing over the island are expected to reduce from today (23), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Southern province and in the Ratnapura and Kalutara districts after 2.00 p.m., the Met. Department added.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over other areas of the island.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa and North-central provinces and in the Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.