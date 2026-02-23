Individual arrested with 2kg of cannabis in Puttalam

An individual has been apprehended with 2kg of cannabis in Puttalam.

He was arrested during a search operation conducted by Sri Lanka Navy’s North Central Naval Command in coordination with the Mannar Divisional Crime Detective Bureau.

The suspect, aged 37 is a resident of Saliyawewa, Puttalam. The suspect, along with the stash of cannabis and a motor bike taken into custody have been handed over to the Saliyawewa Police Station.