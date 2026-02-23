Youth arrested in connection with Rs. 620,000 theft from Russian tourist in Unawatuna

February 23, 2026   06:20 pm

The daughter of a hotel owner in Pilagoda, Unawatuna, has been arrested in connection with the theft of Rs. 620,000 from a Russian tourist staying at the hotel.

The Unawatuna Tourist Police had acted swiftly after receiving a complaint and apprehended the 19-year-old suspect within hours.

Police arrested the girl after obtaining footage from a camera hidden in the tourist’s room, which showed the suspect entering the room on multiple occasions.

Authorities noted that the hotel has been the site of several thefts in the past.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Galle Magistrate’s Court tomorrow (24) for further legal proceedings.

Unawatuna Tourist Police is conducting further investigation.

