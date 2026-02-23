Indias KIIT University confers Kirinde Assaji Thero with Lifetime Achievement Award

Indias KIIT University confers Kirinde Assaji Thero with Lifetime Achievement Award

February 23, 2026   06:46 pm

Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero, the Chief Incumbent of Gangaramaya Temple in Hunupitiya, Colombo, has been conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award by KIIT University in India.

The award recognizes his exceptional contributions to Buddhist scholarly studies, spiritual leadership, and the strengthening of Sri Lanka–India cultural relations.
This marks the first time in history that a Sri Lankan has received this esteemed honor.

Previously, the award has been conferred upon internationally renowned individuals for outstanding service, including former Indian President Pranab Mukherjee.

Commenting on the recognition, Venerable Dr. Kirinde Assaji Thero stated that the honor reflects appreciation on behalf of the Buddhist community in both Sri Lanka and India. The Thero also emphasized his continued commitment to strengthening the historic ties between the two countries and fostering bilateral relations.

