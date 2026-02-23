10 arrested for illegal harvesting of sea cucumbers

10 arrested for illegal harvesting of sea cucumbers

February 23, 2026   07:08 pm

A total of 10 individuals have been arrested with illegally harvested sea cucumbers in Iranativu, Kilinochchi, the Sri Lanka Navy stated.

During a search operation in seas off Iranativu, the Navy apprehended 10 persons with 1,232 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, three dinghies and diving equipment.

The operation was conducted by the North Central Naval Command.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as residents of Pallimunai, Mannar, aged between 29 and 54.

The suspects along with sea cucumbers, dinghies and diving gear have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kilinochchi, the Navy added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

Litro begins distribution of LP gas cylinders with more shipments due next week (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

President to appoint expert committee to oversee education reforms  Minister Anura Karunatilaka (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Disrespect to religions challenge the constitution - Opposition Leader Sajith (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)

Several areas and roads inundated due to persistent rainfall across island (English)