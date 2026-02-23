10 arrested for illegal harvesting of sea cucumbers

A total of 10 individuals have been arrested with illegally harvested sea cucumbers in Iranativu, Kilinochchi, the Sri Lanka Navy stated.

During a search operation in seas off Iranativu, the Navy apprehended 10 persons with 1,232 illegally harvested sea cucumbers, three dinghies and diving equipment.

The operation was conducted by the North Central Naval Command.

The apprehended suspects have been identified as residents of Pallimunai, Mannar, aged between 29 and 54.

The suspects along with sea cucumbers, dinghies and diving gear have been handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Kilinochchi, the Navy added.