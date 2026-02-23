UK government quietly updates passport rules for dual citizens

British and Irish dual nationals may be able to use their expired British passports, along with a valid second passport, to enter the United Kingdom under new temporary measures — but only at the discretion of airlines and other carriers.

From Wednesday, dual citizens of the UK and Ireland would previously have needed a valid British or Irish passport, or a costly Certificate of Entitlement, to board planes, ferries, or international trains under controversial new rules.

But the UK Home Office has quietly updated its website, saying carriers could now “at their own discretion” accept an “expired British passport as an alternative document”.

The temporary guidance states carriers such as airlines and ferry operators may allow dual nationals to travel if they hold both an expired UK passport issued in 1989 or later, as well as a valid passport for a nationality eligible for an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA).

Personal details on both passports must match, and travellers may still face additional identity checks at UK passport control, according to the new advice.

It is not clear when the most recent changes were announced.

In a statement, a Home Office spokeswoman said: “We recognise this is a significant change for carriers and travellers, but we have been clear on requirements for dual British citizens.”

The original rule changes were formally announced by the UK Home Office last year but many say they were only made aware via news reports in recent weeks.

For many, the changes prompted a frantic search for documents needed to begin passport applications, throwing long-planned trips into doubt, with some criticising the government for poor communication.

‘Absolutely dreadful situation’

Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) CEO Dean Long said the changes to allow airlines to exercise discretionary powers as to whether people could use both their expired British passport and valid passport would cause more confusion.

“It’s an absolutely dreadful situation because now we can’t properly advise travellers over which airlines will be willing to accept expired British passports because the information is changing every minute.”

He urged the UK Home Office to extend the February 25 deadline.

“This policy has caused stress and disruption for thousands of Australians who didn’t even know they were citizens,” he said.

Source: ABC News

- Agencies