O/L candidate hospitalized after alleged assault by father sits exam with police assistance

An Ordinary Level (O/L) examination candidate who was hospitalized following an alleged assault by her father sat for the Mathematics paper today (23) with the assistance of the Officer-in-Charge (OIC) of Aluthgama Police.

The student, a resident of Dharga Town sitting for this year’s G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination, had returned home after the exam on Saturday and later visited a friend’s house with her younger sister, who is in Grade 10. They reportedly returned home late which had angered their father, who allegedly assaulted both daughters, police stated.

Subsequent to the assault, the two girls lodged a complaint with Aluthgama Police. The Children and Women’s Bureau then recorded statements and admitted them to Aluthgama Hospital. They were subsequently transferred to the Nagoda Teaching Hospital for further treatment.

After informing the OIC of the incident, arrangements were made this morning for the elder daughter to sit the Mathematics paper. A police jeep, accompanied by two female police officers, transported her to the examination centre with necessary food, stationery, and other essentials, following approval from hospital authorities.

After the exam concluded at 4:10 p.m., she was escorted back to Nagoda Teaching Hospital under police protection.

The sisters, who had been living with their father without their mother’s care, are currently receiving treatment. Police said efforts are underway to arrest the father, who is reportedly in hiding following the incident.