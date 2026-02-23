CEB estimates Rs. 7.6 billion direct loss from substandard coal imports
February 23, 2026 09:21 pm
The Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has informed the Parliamentary Sectoral Oversight Committee that the estimated direct loss from substandard coal imported through eight ships amounts to Rs. 7,672 million.
The 900-megawatt Norochcholai Lakvijaya Power Plant operates on coal-fired generation. However, recent laboratory quality reports revealed that coal supplied through eight consignments failed to meet required standards, sparking controversy.
In a letter to the parliamentary committee, the CEB detailed the projected direct financial losses resulting from electricity generation using the substandard coal.
According to the breakdown, the estimated direct losses are:
- Rs. 595.1 million from the first shipment
- Rs. 288.5 million from the second
- Rs. 1,047.4 million from the third
- Rs. 865 million from the fourth
- Rs. 1,144.2 million from the fifth
- Rs. 1,197.7 million from the sixth
- Rs. 974.9 million from the seventh
- Rs. 1,559.3 million from the eighth
In total, the projected direct loss exceeds Rs. 7.6 billion.
Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa stated today (23) that data-based reports have also confirmed that coal in a ninth shipment imported by the government was similarly below required standards.