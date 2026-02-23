Central Environmental Authority orders halt to Jaffna International Cricket Stadium construction

The Director General of the Central Environmental Authority has instructed Sri Lanka Cricket in writing to immediately suspend construction of the proposed Jaffna International Cricket Stadium in Mandaitivu.

The directive has been issued after revelations that the project had commenced without obtaining the required environmental assessment report.

Construction of the stadium on the Mandaitivu Island in Jaffna began on September 1, 2025, under the patronage of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

At the launch, authorities also unveiled plans to transform Mandaitivu into an international-standard “sports city” under a long-term development strategy.

The proposed sports city is set to include a swimming complex, a fully equipped indoor sports arena, star-class hotels and restaurants, luxury apartments, shopping complexes, and entertainment facilities.

The Jaffna International Cricket Stadium is scheduled to be built under four phases. The first phase will enable the venue and pavilion to host matches. The second phase will see the construction of the main grandstand and media facilities, followed by additional spectator stands in the third phase. The final phase will involve the installation of floodlights for day-night international matches.

The stadium, to be built on land provided by the Velanai Pradeshiya Sabha to Sri Lanka Cricket, is expected to accommodate nearly 40,000 spectators. Reports have indicated it would become Sri Lanka’s fifth international-standard day-night venue and the country’s seventh stadium capable of hosting international matches.