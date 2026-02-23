Harin warns of international action over alleged move to jail ex-President Ranil Wickremesinghe

Former Minister Harin Fernando says steps will be taken to inform the international community over what he described as an unjust attempt by the present government to imprison former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Addressing a media briefing today (23), former Minister Fernando stated that a nationwide awareness campaign would also be launched to brief the public on the matter.

His remarks follow a recent statement by the Attorney General to the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court that investigations related to former President Wickremesinghe’s London visit would be concluded within a month, with legal action expected to be filed in March.

Commenting further, former Minister Fernando alleged that the government was “struggling” and insisted that the issue would not be abandoned.