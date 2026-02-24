Misty conditions expected in several provinces

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in Southern province and in Rathnapura, Monaragala and Kaluthara districts after 2.00 p.m, today (24), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, Northwestern and North-central provinces and in Galle and Matara districts during the early hours of the morning.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers