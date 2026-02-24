Two buses collide head-on in Moronthuduwa

Two buses have collided head-on along the Moronthuduwa Road in Wadduwa, police said.

There were no passengers on board either bus at the time of the accident, Ada Derana reporter said.

Both bus drivers had sustained injuries and have been admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital for treatment.

The condition of one of the drivers is reported to be critical.

Further investigations into the accident are being carried out by the Wadduwa Police.