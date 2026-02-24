All 7 onboard air ambulance flying to Delhi die in crash in Jharkhand

All seven people on board an air ambulance were killed when the aircraft crashed near Simaria in Jharkhand’s Chatra district on Monday evening. The flight was en route from Ranchi to Delhi when the accident occurred, a top state government official said.

“All seven on board the air ambulance were killed in the crash. The plane was on the way to Delhi from Ranchi,” Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G told news agency PTI.

The aircraft, operated by Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd, took off from Ranchi airport at 7:11 pm. According to Chatra Deputy Commissioner Keerthishree G, the plane went missing around 7:30 pm and later crashed in the Bariatu Panchayat area of Simaria, a densely forested region.

Victims Identified

Sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Shubham Khandelwal confirmed to PTI that all seven bodies had been recovered. The victims were identified as:

Captain Vivek Vikas Bhagat

Captain Savrajdeep Singh

Sanjay Kumar

Dr Vikas Kumar Gupta

Sachin Kumar Mishra

Archana Devi

Dhuru Kumar

Patient Was Being Shifted For Better Treatment

According to Anant Sinha, CEO of Devkamal Hospital in Ranchi, the air ambulance had been arranged for Sanjay Kumar (41), a resident of Latehar district. He had been admitted on February 16 with 65% burn injuries and was under treatment at the hospital.

Severe Weather Reported At The Time Of Crash

Local residents reported that at the time of the crash, the area was experiencing strong winds, heavy rain, lightning, and loud thunder. They said the plane crashed with a loud sound during the stormy weather.

Ranchi airport director Vinod Kumar said the aircraft lost contact with air traffic control roughly 20 minutes after takeoff. While bad weather might have contributed to the crash, he emphasized that the exact cause will be known only after a full investigation.

“Inclement weather could be a reason behind the crash, but the actual cause will be ascertained only after a probe,” he told PTI.

A Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) statement confirmed that the Redbird Airways Beechcraft C90 aircraft (VT-AJV), operating a medical evacuation flight, lost communication and radar contact with Kolkata after 7:34 pm, around 100 nautical miles southeast of Varanasi.

“On 23.02.2026 Redbird Airways Pvt Ltd Beechcraft C90 aircraft VT-AJV operating medical evacuation (Air Ambulance) flight on sector Ranchi-Delhi crashed in Kasaria Panchayat of Chatra district, in Jharkhand.

There were seven people on board, including two crew members. The aircraft was airborne from Ranchi at 19:11 IST. After establishing contact with Kolkata at 19:34 IST, aircraft lost communication and RADAR contact with Kolkata at approximately 100 NM South-East of Varanasi,” DGCA said.

The district administration’s search and rescue team has already reached the location, and an Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) team is being dispatched, the statement said.

Former Jharkhand chief minister and BJP leader Champai Soren expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident.

In a post on X, he wrote, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the air ambulance crash in Simaria, Chatra district, while en route from Ranchi to Delhi. A total of seven people, including crew members, were on board this air ambulance.”

All India Trinamool Congress also extended condolences and urged “transparent and thorough” investigation into the crash.

“The tragic crash of an air ambulance in Jharkhand’s Chatra district, claiming the lives of all seven persons on board, is a matter of profound sorrow. We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and stands in solidarity with them in this hour of grief,” the party wrote on X.

It added, “We urge the authorities to conduct a thorough and transparent investigation to ascertain the precise cause of the crash and to ensure that robust safeguards are put in place to prevent such tragedies in the future. May the departed souls rest in eternal peace, and may their families find strength and solace in this most difficult time.”

Redbird Airways, owned by Akshay Yadav, was established in 2018 and received its permit to serve non-scheduled flights in 2019, according to its website. It has six planes in the fleet, including the one which crashed on Monday evening, as per the DGCA website.

Source: NDTV

--Agencies