One dead, three injured in fatal crash at Pannipitiya

One person has been killed and three others injured in a road accident that occurred this morning (24) near a fuel station in the Pannipitiya area along the High Level Road, the Police Media Spokesperson’s Office stated.

According to police, the accident had occurred when a bus attempting to avoid a three-wheeler that had suddenly entered the main road from the fuel station collided with a lorry that was parked on the roadside.

Among the injured, one individual is reported to be in critical condition, while the other two had sustained minor injuries, police added.