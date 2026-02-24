Govt. to construct 31,000 houses under 2026 housing programme  Minister

The Minister of Housing Construction and Water Supply, Susil Ranasinghe, announced that plans are underway to construct 31,000 houses this year under the national housing programme.

He stated that the 2026 National Housing Programme, titled “A Place to Belong - A Beautiful Life,” is scheduled to commence tomorrow (25).

The housing construction initiative will be implemented across 13 districts, minister said.

Minister Ranasinghe further said that of the 31,000 houses planned for 2026, nearly 25,000 will be built under direct assistance schemes. Under the National Housing Development Authority, steps have been taken to provide housing assistance to around 10,000 families, with a total allocation of Rs. 10,000 million.

He noted that each selected family will receive a grant of Rs. 1 million to construct their own house. This assistance will be provided as a non-repayable grant.

“The programme will officially begin tomorrow with the distribution of cheques worth Rs. 1,500 million to 1,500 families across 13 districts for the construction of 1,500 houses,” he added.