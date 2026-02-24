Govt. to construct 31,000 houses under 2026 housing programme  Minister

Govt. to construct 31,000 houses under 2026 housing programme  Minister

February 24, 2026   07:52 am

The Minister of Housing Construction and Water Supply, Susil Ranasinghe, announced that plans are underway to construct 31,000 houses this year under the national housing programme.

He stated that the 2026 National Housing Programme, titled “A Place to Belong - A Beautiful Life,” is scheduled to commence tomorrow (25). 

The housing construction initiative will be implemented across 13 districts, minister said. 

Minister Ranasinghe further said that of the 31,000 houses planned for 2026, nearly 25,000 will be built under direct assistance schemes. Under the National Housing Development Authority, steps have been taken to provide housing assistance to around 10,000 families, with a total allocation of Rs. 10,000 million.

He noted that each selected family will receive a grant of Rs. 1 million to construct their own house. This assistance will be provided as a non-repayable grant.

“The programme will officially begin tomorrow with the distribution of cheques worth Rs. 1,500 million to 1,500 families across 13 districts for the construction of 1,500 houses,” he added. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)

COPA questions lack of action taken on overpaid fuel allowances to ex-chief minister (English)