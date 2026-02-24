Suspect arrested with stolen motorcycle with forged number plates in Galle

A suspect has been arrested in the Batapola area of Galle along with a motorcycle fitted with forged number plates that had been concealed inside a house.

The raid was carried out by officers of the Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Bureau following a tip-off.

The suspect identified as a 30-year-old resident of Ethkandura, was taken into custody during the operation.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the motorcycle had been stolen in 2024 from the Karandeniya Police Division.

Police have also uncovered that the suspect had maintained close associations with several members of organized criminal gangs.

Further investigations into the incident are underway by the Galle Divisional Crime Investigation Unit to determine whether the motorcycle had been used to commit any criminal offences.