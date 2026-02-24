Expert warns of potential damage to Norochcholai power plant over substandard coal

Energy Analyst Dr. Vidhura Ralapanawe has warned that the use of imported substandard coal at the Lakvijaya Coal Power Plant in Norochcholai could cause significant damage to its power-generating turbines.

Dr. Ralapanawe pointed out that although previously imported coal has been used at the plant until now, from the first of next month it will have to rely entirely on the newly imported coal.

He cautioned that this transition poses a serious risk to the plant’s machinery.

“At present, the South African coal is being used only for a limited period of 10 to 16 hours, as stocks from the previous supplier remain available at the Norochcholai plant. However, there is growing concern among plant personnel that from March 1 onwards, operations will have to depend solely on the newly imported coal once the existing stocks are depleted,” Dr. Ralapanawe said.

He further stated that the principal concern is the potential damage to critical machinery if the substandard coal is used continuously over a 24-hour period. He warned that the failure of two or three generating units at Norochcholai during the dry season could have severe repercussions for Sri Lanka’s power grid.

“I urge authorities to consult with engineers and take immediate corrective action. Failure to manage this properly will jeopardize the security of the national power system and lead to a massive hike in electricity tariffs,” he added.