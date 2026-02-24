Customs officers launch trade union action over unresolved issues

The Customs Trade Union Alliance has decided to launch trade union action starting today (24), citing several unresolved requests, including promotions, that have been delayed for the past six years.

The union stated that despite raising these issues with authorities on numerous occasions, no concrete solutions have been provided to date.

Accordingly, starting today, Customs officers have decided to wear black armbands while performing their duties at all Customs offices islandwide.

However, a special discussion involving the Ministry of Finance, the Public Service Commission, and several other parties is scheduled for 26 February 2026 to address the matter.

Depending on the outcome of this discussion, representatives of the Customs Trade Union Alliance are expected to meet on 27 February to decide on the future course of their industrial action.