12 Indian fishermen arrested for poaching in Sri Lankan waters

The Sri Lanka Navy has seized one Indian fishing boat and apprehended 12 Indian fishermen while they were poaching in Sri Lankan waters, in the sea area south of Mannar.

The operation was carried out during the dark hours of 22 February, according to a statement issued by the Sri Lanka Navy.

The North Central Naval Command had spotted a group of Indian fishing boats engaging in illegal fishing and trespassing into Sri Lankan waters.

In response, naval craft from the North Central Naval Command were deployed to drive away the Indian fishing boats from the island waters off Mannar.

Meanwhile, a compliant boarding conducted by naval personnel resulted in the seizure of one Indian fishing boat and the apprehension of 12 Indian fishermen who continued to engage in illegal fishing in Sri Lankan waters, it added.

The seized boat and the apprehended fishermen were handed over to the Fisheries Inspector of Dikovita for onward legal proceedings.