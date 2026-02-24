Fisherman arrested for illegal fishing with tractor-mounted winches in Maggona

Fisherman arrested for illegal fishing with tractor-mounted winches in Maggona

February 24, 2026   11:04 am

A fisherman who was engaged in illegal seine net (Madel) fishing using winches has been arrested yesterday (23) along with two tractors mounted with winches.

Officers from the Kalutara District Fisheries Office apprehended the suspect while he was operating the fishing nets with winches near the Kudawa Fisheries Harbour in Maggona.

The arrested fisherman, a resident of the Maggona area, is scheduled to be produced before the Kalutara Magistrate’s Court.

The arrest comes in the backdrop of a recent Satyagraha campaign launched in front of the Presidential Secretariat by a group of fishermen demanding the lifting of the government’s ban on the use of tractor-mounted winches for seine net (Madel) fishing.  

Accordingly, the Satyagraha campaign which had been launched on February 05 continued for nine consecutive days before it was called off following discussions held between representatives of the fishermen and President Anura Kumara Dissanayake on February 13.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)