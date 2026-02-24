Bus driver dies following head-on collision in Moronthuduwa

One of the bus drivers involved in the head-on collision of two private buses on Moronthuduwa Road in Wadduwa this morning (24), has succumbed to his injuries.

The accident occurred when two buses collided head-on along Moronthuduwa Road, in the early hours of today (24), police said.

There were no passengers on board either bus at the time of the crash, Ada Derana reporter said.

However, both bus drivers had sustained injuries and were admitted to the Panadura Base Hospital for treatment while the condition of one of the drivers was reported to be critical.

Police suspect that the collision may have happened when one of the buses attempted to overtake another vehicle.

The accident caused a traffic disruption on the Panadura–Moronthuduwa Road in the Malegama area.

The Wadduwa Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.