Academics, activists express concern after FCID summons Prof. Maithree Wickremesinghe

A coalition of academics, journalists, feminist activists, and lawyers has issued a statement expressing concern over reports that former First Lady Professor Maithree Wickremesinghe has been summoned by the Financial Crimes Investigation Division (FCID) of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The summons is reportedly linked to an ongoing investigation involving her husband, former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, over alleged misuse of public funds to attend a ceremony at the University of Wolverhampton, where Prof. Wickremesinghe was awarded an Honorary Professorship.

The statement emphasizes that the honour was awarded in recognition of Prof. Wickremesinghe’s “extensive research, training, and policy work on gender equity and equality.”

“This distinction was awarded on the basis of her independent academic achievements and long-standing professional contributions,” the statement said.

Prof. Wickremesinghe is Chair and Senior Professor of English at the University of Kelaniya and the founding Director of its Centre for Gender Studies.

“With more than three decades of teaching and research experience, she has made nationally significant contributions to gender equality policy development, gender sensitisation training, and the evaluation of women’s and gender programmes within Sri Lanka and internationally,” it said.

It states that her doctoral research, Making Meaning of Meaning-making: A Case Study of Feminist Research Methodology in Sri Lanka (Institute of Education, University of London, 2007), has been widely published and cited, including by Routledge. She has also served on several advisory bodies, including the University Grants Commission of Sri Lanka, the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and the Commonwealth Secretariat’s ‘Commonwealth Says No More’ initiative.

She has also served on the Board of Trustees of the Asian University for Women and has contributed extensively to academic editorial work, training, and institutional development. Notably, the Centre for Gender Studies she established at the University of Kelaniya has helped catalyse the establishment of similar centres across Sri Lanka’s university system.

“These achievements should be markers of national pride, not disregard and derision. Professor Maithri Wickremesinghe is an independent scholar of recognised integrity and distinction,” the statement noted.

The coalition calls on authorities to ensure that any investigative processes are conducted “fairly, transparently, and in strict adherence to due process,” and cautions against the “unwarranted harassment, intimidation, or reputational harm of independent academics.”

The group stressed that academic freedom, institutional autonomy, and the protection of scholars from political victimisation are “essential pillars of a democratic society.”

The statement concludes by urging that Professor Wickremesinghe’s professional independence, dignity, and record of service be respected at all times.

A total of 85 academics, journalists, feminist activists and lawyers have given consent to include their names in releasing the statement.

Prof. Maithree Wickremesinghe, wife of former President Ranil Wickremesinghe, was notified to appear before the FCID on 20 February 2026. However, it has been reported that she was unable to appear on the scheduled date.

Although no specific reason for her absence has been officially recorded, sources indicate that she was unable to appear due to health reasons. The CID informed the Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court on 18 February that a notice had been issued summoning Professor Wickremesinghe to provide a statement in connection with the ongoing investigation concerning former President Ranil Wickremesinghe.