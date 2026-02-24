Three injured after car topples down precipice in Norton Bridge

A motor car carrying a group while returning to Avissawella after visiting Sri Pada (Adam’s Peak) has veered off the road and toppled nearly 100 feet down a precipice.

The incident had occurred in the 3rd Mile Post area along the Norton Bridge–Laxapana main road.

Three persons who were travelling in the vehicle had sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Laxapana Regional Hospital.

Two of the injured were later transferred to the Nawalapitiya Base Hospital for further treatment.

Police suspect that the driver may have fallen asleep on the wheel, leading to the accident.

The vehicle was extensively damaged in the crash.

Norton Bridge Police are conducting further investigations into the incident.