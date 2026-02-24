Traffic disruptions expected due to railway crossing repairs on Kelani Valley Line

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that the railway crossing on the High-Level Road near Kiriwandala Station (Mile 35, Chain 30), between Puwakpitiya and Avissawella on the Kelani Valley Railway Line, will be temporarily closed to facilitate essential repair work.

According to the announcement, the repairs on the relevant railway crossing are scheduled to be carried out from March 05 to March 08, 2026.

As a result, the corresponding main road sections will be subjected to partial and full traffic closures during the following periods.

Thursday, March 05, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Friday, March 06, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.

Saturday, March 07, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., with a full closure for a half-hour period between 9.00 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Sunday, March 08, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., with a full closure for a half-hour period between 9.00 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Sri Lanka Railways has urged motorists to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and minimize inconvenience during the aforementioned time periods.