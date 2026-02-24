Traffic disruptions expected due to railway crossing repairs on Kelani Valley Line
File Photo.

Traffic disruptions expected due to railway crossing repairs on Kelani Valley Line

February 24, 2026   01:20 pm

Sri Lanka Railways has announced that the railway crossing on the High-Level Road near Kiriwandala Station (Mile 35, Chain 30), between Puwakpitiya and Avissawella on the Kelani Valley Railway Line, will be temporarily closed to facilitate essential repair work.

According to the announcement, the repairs on the relevant railway crossing are scheduled to be carried out from March 05 to March 08, 2026. 

As a result, the corresponding main road sections will be subjected to partial and full traffic closures during the following periods.

  • Thursday, March 05, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
  • Friday, March 06, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.
  • Saturday, March 07, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., with a full closure for a half-hour period between 9.00 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.
  • Sunday, March 08, 2026 – Partial closure from 8.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m., with a full closure for a half-hour period between 9.00 a.m. and 1.30 p.m.

Sri Lanka Railways has urged motorists to use alternative routes to avoid traffic congestion and minimize inconvenience during the aforementioned time periods.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)