The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Portugal, Paulo Rangel, has arrived in Sri Lanka this morning (24) for a two-day official visit.

He was accompanied by a four-member delegation comprising senior officials from Portugal’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The delegation arrived at Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) at 8:35 a.m. onboard Emirates flight EK-650 from Dubai, Ada Derana reporter said.

They were received at the airport’s VIP lounge by Deputy Minister of Ports and Civil Aviation Janitha Ruwan Kodithuwakku and a group of senior officials from Sri Lanka’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.