Police have arrested a suspected contract killer who had allegedly accepted a contract to assassinate a police informant—who provided the tip-off for a large-scale narcotics seizure—and to place the victim’s severed head in front of the residence of ASP Rohan Olugala, who led that investigation.

The suspect in question was arrested by officers attached to the Police Western Province North Crime Division.

On November 12 last year, the Western Province North Crime Division conducted an operation at the Kirinda Beach, resulting in the seizure of a drug haul of around 350 kilograms of crystal methamphetamine (ICE).

The raid, carried out following intelligence received by the Director of the unit, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rohan Olugala, also led to the arrest of seven suspects involved in trafficking the drugs.

Investigations revealed that the seized narcotics allegedly belonged to “Angoda Priyantha,” a notorious drug trafficker currently hiding in Dubai. Following the seizure of the narcotics consignment by police, the drug trafficker had reportedly harbored a deep vendetta.

Reports indicate that the drug trafficker had later identified the individual who provided the tip-off to ASP Rohan Olugala.

After uncovering the informant’s identity, the drug trafficker known as “Angoda Priyantha” allegedly contracted a certain criminal gang to assassinate him and deliver his severed head to ASP Olugala’s residence.

Upon learning that underworld elements were tracking his movements, the informant had reportedly fled his residence.

Acting on specific information received by the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) in charge of Western Province North, Kalinga Jayasinghe, police officers intercepted and arrested the contract killer.

During interrogation, the suspect reportedly confessed to details of the planned assassination.