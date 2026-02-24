Family alleges negligence by hospital doctors after 22-year-old dies from dengue

February 24, 2026   01:55 pm

A 22-year-old woman has passed away after being transferred from the Minuwangoda Base Hospital to the Gampaha District General Hospital, with her family alleging negligence by hospital authorities.

The deceased, a resident of Japala Watte, Minuwangoda, had been admitted to the Minuwangoda Base Hospital on February 18 after falling ill. She had reportedly been receiving treatment there for four days.

According to her parents, her condition worsened in the early hours of February 22, prompting her transfer to the Gampaha District General Hospital at around 1.00 a.m. They claim she died approximately 20 minutes after being admitted.

Her parents and husband allege that her death resulted from improper treatment and negligence by doctors at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital.

However, a post-mortem examination has determined that the cause of death was dengue fever.

The family further claims that despite being treated for four days at the Minuwangoda Base Hospital, medical staff failed to diagnose her condition as dengue.

Meanwhile, final rites are scheduled to take place tomorrow (25) at the Japala Watte public cemetery.

