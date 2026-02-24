400,000 permanent driving licences issued to temporary holders

400,000 permanent driving licences issued to temporary holders

February 24, 2026   02:09 pm

A total of 400,000 permanent driving licences have been issued so far to drivers who were previously given temporary licences, the Department of Motor Traffic stated.

Temporary driving licences had been issued in recent months to individuals who passed the driving test due to a shortage of permanent licence cards.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe stated that permanent licences are now being issued to those who had obtained temporary licences under that arrangement.

He further noted that an additional 100,000 permanent driving licences have already been printed and will be distributed to temporary licence holders in the coming days.

The Commissioner General also said that procurement activities for the import of a further one million licence cards have been completed, and steps will be taken to import them in due course.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)