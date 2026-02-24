400,000 permanent driving licences issued to temporary holders

A total of 400,000 permanent driving licences have been issued so far to drivers who were previously given temporary licences, the Department of Motor Traffic stated.

Temporary driving licences had been issued in recent months to individuals who passed the driving test due to a shortage of permanent licence cards.

The Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Kamal Amarasinghe stated that permanent licences are now being issued to those who had obtained temporary licences under that arrangement.

He further noted that an additional 100,000 permanent driving licences have already been printed and will be distributed to temporary licence holders in the coming days.

The Commissioner General also said that procurement activities for the import of a further one million licence cards have been completed, and steps will be taken to import them in due course.