44 wild elephant deaths reported in 2026
February 24, 2026 02:13 pm
A total of 44 wild elephant deaths have been recorded so far this year, according to the Department of Wildlife Conservation.
The deaths occurred between January 1 and February 20, according to the Department.
The causes of the fatalities include shootings, installation of illegal electric fences, train accidents, poisoning and drowning.
Meanwhile, the department further stated that 10 human deaths resulting from wild elephant attacks have also been reported during the same period.