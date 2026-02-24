Approval granted for new Ambassadors to Ethiopia and Iran

The Committee on High Posts of Parliament has approved the nominations of two Heads of Mission and a Ministry Secretary.

The approvals were granted when the Committee met in Parliament under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, the Committee approved the nomination of Nirmala Indumathie Dias Paranavitana as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the African Union.

The Committee also approved the nomination of Professor Mohamed Ibrahim Fazeeha Azmi as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Additionally, approval was granted for the appointment of K.A. Vimalenthirarajah as the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.