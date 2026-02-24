Approval granted for new Ambassadors to Ethiopia and Iran

Approval granted for new Ambassadors to Ethiopia and Iran

February 24, 2026   02:42 pm

The Committee on High Posts of Parliament has approved the nominations of two Heads of Mission and a Ministry Secretary.

The approvals were granted when the Committee met in Parliament under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya.

Accordingly, the Committee approved the nomination of Nirmala Indumathie Dias Paranavitana as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia and Permanent Representative of Sri Lanka to the African Union.

The Committee also approved the nomination of Professor Mohamed Ibrahim Fazeeha Azmi as the new Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Additionally, approval was granted for the appointment of K.A. Vimalenthirarajah as the Secretary to the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security and Cooperative Development, according to the Department of Communication of Parliament.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2026.02.24

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

Postal Dept. generates record revenue; Govt. to allocate modern equipment to upgrade post offices (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

LP gas companies seek to allay fears over shortage; More shipments expected to arrive shortly (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

10 suspects linked to Akuregoda double murder arrested; One of the gunmen still at large (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

Low pressure area in Bay of Bengal moving away from Sri Lanka; Rains expected to recede (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)

Sajith slams 'uncivilised' statements against Buddhist clergy, urges govt to take action (English)