Newlywed couple killed in motorcycle-bus collision in Dambulla

A newlywed couple who was married just three months ago has died in a tragic accident in Yapagama, Dambulla, police stated.

The deceased couple, both aged 22-year-old, were traveling by motorcycle to visit their parents when they collided with a bus along the Kandy–Colombo main road in Wathupitiwala. Both succumbed at the spot.

The couple had been living in a rented house near their workplace in Gampaha, where they were employed in a catering business.

Residents have urged young motorcyclists to exercise greater caution, highlighting the dangers of reckless riding on busy roads.

The couple’s final rites were held today (24) at the Yapagama public cemetery, attended by a large gathering of mourners.