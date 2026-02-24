CEB restructuring delayed

Reports indicate that the National Electricity Policy has not yet been presented to the Cabinet of Ministers.

The Cabinet convened yesterday (23), but no Cabinet papers relating to the National Electricity Policy have been submitted, delaying necessary Cabinet approval for the policy.

As a result, the restructuring process of the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB) has also been postponed, and the date for the CEB’s eventual liquidation is expected to be deferred.

The restructuring of the Ceylon Electricity Board has been carried out under five phases, of which four have now been completed. The drafting of the National Electricity Policy is also reportedly completed, and the liquidation date of the CEB is set to be announced once Cabinet approval is obtained.

Earlier, the Ceylon Electricity Board had indicated that the relevant gazette notification for the policy would be issued on February 28.