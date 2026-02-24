Woman arrested for defrauding Rs. 16 mln by promising jobs in Romania

February 24, 2026   03:12 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) says that a woman who had allegedly defrauded nearly Rs. 16 million by promising overseas employment opportunities in Romania has been arrested.

The suspect was apprehended by officers of the Special Investigation Unit of the SLBFE following multiple complaints lodged with the bureau. 

According to the SLBFE, a total of 15 complaints had been received stating that the woman had collected money from individuals by claiming she had previously worked in Romania and could secure employment there through her connections. However, she had allegedly failed to provide the promised employment opportunities in Romania.

Investigations were launched based on these complaints, but the suspect had reportedly then gone into hiding. 

Although information indicated that she was in certain locations within Piliyandala, Wellampitiya, Kolonnawa and Kahathuduwa areas, she had fled before officers arrived during several raids conducted in those locations.

Four other individuals who allegedly assisted the suspect in carrying out the racket were also arrested and produced before the court.

The SLBFE further stated that investigators eventually contacted the suspect through an undercover operative and asked the suspect to visit the residence of a lawyer in Kolonnawa under the pretext of signing a foreign employment agreement, where she was arrested at the location.

The suspect was subsequently produced before the No. 05 Magistrate’s Court at the Aluthkade Courts Complex, where the Magistrate ordered that she be remanded until March 3, according to the SLBFE.

