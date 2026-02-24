80% of Akuregoda double murder investigation completed  Police

February 24, 2026   03:35 pm

Around 80% of investigations into the incident in which a lawyer and his wife were shot and killed at a supermarket parking area in Akuregoda have been completed, police stated.

Police Media Spokesperson, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) F. U. Wootler confirmed this information while addressing the weekly Cabinet media briefing held today.

He noted that police were able to arrest five individuals, including the alleged main shooter, within three days of the double murder, which was reported on February 13, 2026.

Furthermore, ASP Wootler stated that three of the arrested suspects are being interrogated under 90-day detention orders, while the remaining suspects have been remanded.

The Police Media Spokesperson added that 12 police teams are currently conducting operations to apprehend several other suspects.

