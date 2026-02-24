Committee appointed to examine coal import quality discrepancies

A committee of experts has been appointed by the Ministry of Energy to study issues related to coal imports, Cabinet spokesperson Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated.

The committee will include academics from the University of Moratuwa and University of Sri Jayewardenepura, along with ministry officials. It will investigate technical discrepancies in coal testing and calculate any associated losses.

The Minister explained that coal shipments are inspected at the loading port by accredited laboratories. Coal with a calorific value above 5,900 kcal/kg is accepted, while shipments below the threshold are rejected. For coal measuring between 5,900 and 6,100 kcal/kg, a penalty is applied according to established procedures, the Cabinet Spokesman noted.

The Minister said so far, ten ships have arrived, eight of which have been fully unloaded. Reports for six of these ships indicate penalties have been applied where the calorific value did not meet the required standard.

Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated, “For example, the first shipment of 59,831 metric tons incurred a penalty of USD 2.07 million. Subsequent penalties were: USD 436,001 for the second ship, USD 484,929 for the third, USD 345,652 for the fourth, USD 500,192 for the fifth, and USD 510,677 for the sixth shipment.”

Dr. Jayatissa emphasized that the process is conducted through transparent procurement procedures, with no irregularities involved. He noted that past coal imports were not subject to such systematic testing, making this the first instance where load port and discharge reports are being cross-verified.

Meanwhile, the committee will also review technical issues identified in the reports and determine whether discrepancies occurred during shipment or handling, ensuring proper penalties are applied.