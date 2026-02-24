Showers predicted for some parts of the island

Showers or thundershowers are likely at a few places in the Southern Province and in the Ratnapura, Monaragala and Kalutara districts today (24), the Department of Meteorology said.

Mainly fair weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western and North Western provinces and in the Anuradhapura, Galle, Matara, Monaragala, Mannar and Vavuniya districts during the early hours of tomorrow morning.

Meanwhile, the general public has been requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.