March 17 declared as National Drug Prevention week

February 24, 2026   04:33 pm

The government has declared the week commencing March 1, 2026, as the Drug Prevention Week, in a significant move to combat the narcotics crisis.

The initiative is part of the “A Nation United” national campaign, a program launched by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake to eradicate drug menace from the country Lanka.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government has declared the special week following the guidelines set in Public Administration Circular 29/2025.

All state institutions, provincial councils, and local government bodies have been instructed to prioritize drug prevention activities, focusing on awareness and community engagement to safeguard the youth and secure a drug-free future for the nation.

